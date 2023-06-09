Espresso Tycoon - We've made it! Thank you! (UPDATE 1)

Dear Coffee Lovers,

The first days since the release of Espresso Tycoon are behind us, and what we primarily want to tell you is this:

THANK YOU!

We are stunned by how well you rate our game and how much fun you are having with it! At this point, our review score is 90% - it's amazing!

We are now collecting your feedback, suggestions, and opinions.

We have made small fixes to the game, including improvements in the Chinese translation. We have also enhanced the operation of the loan in Sandbox mode.

Furthermore, we are preparing the next update for you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543280/Espresso_Tycoon/

Stay tuned!

Your Coffee Enthusiasts,

DreamWay Games Team