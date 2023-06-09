Energy Collector is OUT NOW!!!

Energy Collector is finally released on Steam!!!

After about 1 year of non-stop development the 1.0.0 version of Energy Collector is here! Thanks to all the 100+ testers who participated in the beta and helped make the game better.



The game will continue to get updates if there is interest so please do not hesitate to leave feedback and suggestions. You may write here on Steam or join the game's Discord server: https://discord.gg/62FCUKa5G3.



I will patch eventual bugs immediately and will monitor how the game is doing and hopefully there will be an announcement on the future of the game soon.

Come hangout and discuss the game!


