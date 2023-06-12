Share · View all patches · Build 11431560 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy



4.93 Update

New Feature - Battle Medals!

These are unique rewards for achievements in the game that will highlight your successes on the battlefield!

Introducing the vehicle comparison feature!

You can compare tanks at their minimum, current, and maximum upgrades.

Improvements to Custom Game:

-Added a mini-map for observers

-Fixed the display of commands for observers

-Fixed the map selection

-Implemented camera zoom for observers

-Fixed player indicators

Store Enhancements!

-Changed the order of tabs

-Improved clarity in displaying benefits during promotions

-Plus, there will be a daily gift available there!

Localization fixes for different languages

Implemented measures for more accurate gamepad functionality

Fixed issues with cunsumables usage during battles

Updated login rewards

-Moved rewards to a single section with daily tasks

-Improved the graphics of rewards

-Added a unique tank for beginners at the end of the reward chain

Numerous technical fixes (bugs, crashes, errors)