RockTop update for 9 June 2023

2023.6.9 Fixed the problem aboutt “cannot run by quest Airlink”

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the position of the hand to adapt to more different controllers;
  2. Fix the bug about the player use Quest Air link cannot climbed by Quest Air link
    3.Welcome more and more player join the discord，share interesting experiences and problems encountered
    https://discord.gg/vZmXX9kFTp

