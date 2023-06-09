- Adjust the position of the hand to adapt to more different controllers;
- Fix the bug about the player use Quest Air link cannot climbed by Quest Air link
3.Welcome more and more player join the discord，share interesting experiences and problems encountered
https://discord.gg/vZmXX9kFTp
RockTop update for 9 June 2023
2023.6.9 Fixed the problem aboutt “cannot run by quest Airlink”
