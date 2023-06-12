4.93 Update
New Feature - Battle Medals!
These are unique rewards for achievements in the game that will highlight your successes on the battlefield!
Introducing the vehicle comparison feature!
You can compare tanks at their minimum, current, and maximum upgrades.
Improvements to Custom Game:
-Added a mini-map for observers
-Fixed the display of commands for observers
-Fixed the map selection
-Implemented camera zoom for observers
-Fixed player indicators
Store Enhancements!
-Changed the order of tabs
-Improved clarity in displaying benefits during promotions
-Plus, there will be a daily gift available there!
Localization fixes for different languages
Implemented measures for more accurate gamepad functionality
Fixed issues with cunsumables usage during battles
Updated login rewards
-Moved rewards to a single section with daily tasks
-Improved the graphics of rewards
-Added a unique tank for beginners at the end of the reward chain
Numerous technical fixes (bugs, crashes, errors)
