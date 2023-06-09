New features

-The player can now switch weapons between the left and right hands. You cannot attack with the weapon in your left hand, but you can quickly switch between them in combination with a projectile weapon.

Also, some weapons are effective even when held in the left hand. Instruction manuals have been revised accordingly.

-A new weapon "pot lid" has been added.

Adjustments

-The frying pan was changed to a one-handed weapon.

-Reduced the maximum HP of the vomit zombie.

-Improved the walking motion of the garden fork when throwing.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a phenomenon in which zombies would go around even though there was an ample pathway.