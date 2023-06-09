Update 0.12.3b2

Hello Sole Survivors, This week we have updated 2 new achievements.

v0.12.3b2 change log

2 new achievements for unlocking The Little Reaper and Mercenary's weapon.

Improved Giga drill behavior, The weapon now continually deal of 20% base damage to the enemy in the bullet area.

Fixed joystick and keyboard focus losing after re-roll.

That's all for this week, however we want to share our update roadmap with you.

Boss Rush Mode - Survive and beat the boss as fast as you can, Compare your time record with online leaderboard. (WIP)

- Survive and beat the boss as fast as you can, Compare your time record with online leaderboard. (WIP) New Character and Unique weapon . Her detail will be revealed soonːsteamhappyː(WIP)

. Her detail will be revealed soonːsteamhappyː(WIP) Endless Map - Endless mode Experimental map.

- Endless mode Experimental map. New Biome - 4th Biome come with 3 Chaos level and the new epic bosses (WIP)



We are trying to update the game at least every 2 weeks depended on the game content, the update order might changes from the order above.

If you are enjoying the game, Don't forget to rate us on steam, it really helps us out a lot!

Do not hesitate to contact us If you have any suggestion or feedback.

Discord

Dissustions