1.0.4.0 - Small Stuff

This update has some small fixes and updates to localization. I also added some textured wall color options and did small visual changes to all levels
Next update for the main branch should be bigger with updates to systems and UI
Changes
- Language is now auto loaded from steam when starting the game for the first time
- Various small things translated
- Small visual improvements to all buildings
- New wall materials
Fixes
- Fixed issue when saving/loading games that was related to how rooms are saved
- Snack machine no longer eats people
- Fixed crash sometimes happening when selling items
- Fixed wrong character model being used after creating a new character
