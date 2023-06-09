 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comic Book Company Manager update for 9 June 2023

1.0.4.0 - Small Stuff

Share · View all patches · Build 11431449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has some small fixes and updates to localization. I also added some textured wall color options and did small visual changes to all levels

Next update for the main branch should be bigger with updates to systems and UI

Changes

  • Language is now auto loaded from steam when starting the game for the first time
  • Various small things translated
  • Small visual improvements to all buildings
  • New wall materials

Fixes

  • Fixed issue when saving/loading games that was related to how rooms are saved
  • Snack machine no longer eats people
  • Fixed crash sometimes happening when selling items
  • Fixed wrong character model being used after creating a new character

Changed files in this update

Comic Book Company Manager Content Depot 1612951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link