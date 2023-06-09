 Skip to content

Battle Grid update for 9 June 2023

Small Update

Build 11431354

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game balance

Perks

  • Hypercheck boss perk additive synthtech number of instances reduced from 2->1.
  • Synthtech super slots number of instances reduced from +20%->+10%.
  • Blunt repeaters number of instances reduced from +50%->+25%.
  • Clean targeting first instance damage increase reduced from +300% -> +200%.
  • Synthtech mastery number of instances reduced from +20%->+10%.
  • Rerouted amplification cooldown reduction decreased from +25%->+15%

Weapons

  • Portal to neptune number of instances reduced from 70->20 and damage increased from 16->25.

Nests

  • Increased nest proc radius from 9->13.

Quality of Life

  • Made nest tracker and mercenary tracker always show on top.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Max grid upgrades achievement wasn't being awarded.
  • Fixed an issue where Harvest Guild Units wasnt properly activating with the third tier of upgrades.
  • Fixed an issue where infected mech pilots would not turn.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281481 Depot 2281481
