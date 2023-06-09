Small Update

Game balance
Perks
- Hypercheck boss perk additive synthtech number of instances reduced from 2->1.
- Synthtech super slots number of instances reduced from +20%->+10%.
- Blunt repeaters number of instances reduced from +50%->+25%.
- Clean targeting first instance damage increase reduced from +300% -> +200%.
- Synthtech mastery number of instances reduced from +20%->+10%.
- Rerouted amplification cooldown reduction decreased from +25%->+15%
Weapons
- Portal to neptune number of instances reduced from 70->20 and damage increased from 16->25.
Nests
- Increased nest proc radius from 9->13.
Quality of Life
- Made nest tracker and mercenary tracker always show on top.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Max grid upgrades achievement wasn't being awarded.
- Fixed an issue where Harvest Guild Units wasnt properly activating with the third tier of upgrades.
- Fixed an issue where infected mech pilots would not turn.
Changed files in this update