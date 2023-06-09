 Skip to content

Music Summoner update for 9 June 2023

Slightly lighter processing. Support for Chinese language

Build 11431346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some parts of the process have been made a little lighter.
Added Chinese language support.

