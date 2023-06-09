DIFFICULTY SETTINGS ADDED.
START MENU REVAMPED.
PAUSE MENU REVAMPED.
SPEND BADGES IN PAUSE MENU NOW.
BLEED DAMAGE TYPE ADDED.
Pluto's Island Playtest update for 9 June 2023
Notes: 6/9/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
