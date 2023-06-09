HoT Update | 2023-06-09 | Loadouts, Lord of Pain, Balancing, Mouse Only Mode

Hello Adventurers!

We've just updated the game with some smaller changes as announced in our Dev Journal last week. This includes points like having loadouts per character, statistics in the pause menu, and buffing some summons and the Warlock. Below you'll find a full list of changes.

We'll skip the dev journal this week, but at the end of next week we'll post a preview about the development progress of the next bigger update.

We know there are many more points to address, but need time to evaluate, adjust, and test changes. To focus a bit more on new content the frequency of updates will slow down a bit from here on. As a small reminder, we'd be happy to have the next update ready before June ends, but this depends on how well we progress.

Thanks for your support!

Chasing Carrots

Change Log | 2023-06-09

Loadouts

Loadouts are now replacing your single equipment set. The equipment will be saved per character. We've also added 4 slots that can be used to save loadouts and share equipment combinations between characters. We also fixed the issue from the beta branch in which the loadout wasn't operable via the gamepad.

Lord of Pain

We wanted to remove the timer from the Lord of Pain without making him much easier or harder. The result is that we added a mechanic where the lord gets harder as time passes. Additionally, there is also a hidden mechanic in the Haunted Caverns to help you with that fight!

Mouse Only Mode

We've added this mode as an accessibility feature so players that are limited to mouse movement and just one mouse button (left-click) can play the game. This option can only be turned on through the settings and you can choose to move by click or only when the left mouse button is held down.

In this mode the attack button is changed to right-click and the toggle for auto-attack MMB or any thumb mouse button.

Summons and Warlock

Summons in general were quite underpowered, so we tried to adjust the power of summons on several ends. Still, two weaknesses of summons will remain, specifically for player who currently have unlocked everything. Summons are not the ideal mechanic to keep the screen clean, they will need time to move and will usually stay close to the character.

Since we're planning game modes in the future in which enemies survive longer, we'll wait before further adjusting summons.

Additionally, we decided that summon-buffing items will not be on ring slots any more in order to always allow for two summon rings to be used. Therefore the Invocation Signet has been changed to the Invoker's Grasp which can now also increase the amount of summons.

Summons from summon rings also had an issue where many traits would not apply to them so they wouldn't get a proper increase in attack power.

Lastly, the Warlock's Stance Proficiency has been adjusted to be simply a decision on main weapon focus or summon focus. Please note that his main weapon attack also counts as summon.

Rebalancing

We have given the game a small rebalancing focused on abilities. First of all, we wanted to bring electrify and burn closer to each other in terms of being viable strategies. Many abilities have now lower chances to apply electrify while we reworked burn stacks a bit to no longer be removed individually but work as a single effect. By adding a burn stack all burn stacks now get extended, making it easier to reach higher burn damage numbers.

For the rest of the changes please check the list below:

Golem's roll ability was reworked and is now circling the player.

Roll base damage and damage increase for roll duration have been increased.

Golem's attack range has been increased.

Ability upgrades of the golem have now additional effects and increasing damage rather than just transforming the element.

Some adjustments in debuff rate, Transfixion and the Cleric have lower chances of applying those.

Astronomer's Orbs damage has been increased.

Range adjustments on Astromer's Orbs are now stronger.

Astronomer's Orbs have been fixed to not revert spin duration anymore.

Arcane Splinter's range has been increased.

Ringblades throwing distance/speed has been reduced, mostly to avoid it destroying containers far off-screen.

Some of the trade-off traits of the Lightning Strike have been weakened.

The Shockwave of Kugelblitz is not activating as often anymore.

Meteorstrike damage has been slightly reduced.

Meteorshower upgrade was reduced to 2, but the damage of each splinter was increased.

The Voltage line of the sorceress was bugged. Critical hits now give electrify stacks.

Also the burn chance for lightning attacks does work now.

The channeling trait does no longer appear whene there's nothing it can have an effect on.

Other