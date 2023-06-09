PATCH 0.23.06.09

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.23.06.09 Changes

• Fixed bug report button missing from in-game esc menu.

• Fixed refinery ladder top mounting launching issue.

• Increased animal fat drop amounts.

• Fixed ladder exploit where it would put the player into fly mode.

• Fixed login radiation detection.

• Fixed array network overflow due to extremely large bases.

• Bases are now loaded in chunks to reduce server load times.

• Fixed scrap door being picked up as industrial door.

• Doors, window shutters and hatches are no longer free to repair.

• Increase airdrop minimum drop Z location to prevent airdrops dropping in the ocean.

• Dedicated Servers are now hidden from the server list until data loading has completed.

• Offline player decay days changed to 35 from 30.

• Offline player door decay days changed kept at 30 - this allows 5 days of free roam in an abandoned bases.

• Added new tip - Item Grades.

• Fixed small spiked barricade being picked up as the normal spiked barricade.

• Moved tip notification to top of the screen below the compass.

• You can now set a default skin for crafting items at the paint bench,

• Added new server setting Death Penalty Multiplier this controls how much research points you lose on death.

• Added game setting to change item notification style.

• Fixed server settings not displaying correctly on the server browser.

known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Rem Survival discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.