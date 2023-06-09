Daily Update

Support for behavior control, allowing for the control of allowed/prohibited work and behaviors of various characters in the management interface.

support for guard behavior, and in behavior control, characters who allow this behavior will prioritize attacking units that have attacked their own side. Thus, in the construction of the base, it will not always be passively attacked, but will automatically take the initiative to encircle and counterattack the monsters that interfere with the construction. Humans default to not having this behavior, while robots default to having this behavior.

Support for setting the item maintenance amount for player groups. You can set the quantity of each item that needs to be stored separately. The person in charge of the management position will automatically release production tasks to match this maintenance amount. For example, automatically maintain the amount of cooked food. Note that administrators only calculate and publish during working hours.

The version number is displayed on the Main screen. The save record name also carries a version number to facilitate checking if the versions match.

Adding a universal type of tunneling machine robot, the excavation speed is 50 times that of an ordinary person, but it is relatively bulky and has a speed half that of a human. Improved the movement speed of general-purpose robots. Significantly increased the movement speed of drones.

When characters are in automatic production, because the product will be stored in the backpack for a certain period of time, this period will not be included in the statistics, so the quantity that may be missing during this period will be automatically added to the task. Due to the existence of a certain degree of ambiguity, it should be acceptable, so this logic will not be modified temporarily. As long as the character saves the package, it will return to normal, and there will be no unlimited planning for production. In order to reduce its occurrence, every time the character has produced something, it tends to immediately store the package

Relaxed the conditions for the construction tasks of buildings that do not require stable support, such as roads, to adapt to more situations. (bypassing an old overly strict logic for determining unreachable points)

Canceled the type verification of task parameters after deserialization, and used a more robust way to interpret parameters when retrieving tasks

Fixed the bug where item quantity is 0 and there is still a need to store the package

Fixed a bug where the icon mapping within the save record was not synchronized when reading the save record.