Improved Set Shot Hud (removed Radar)

Tuned need to do double inputs for kicks

Tuned holding the ball timing

Tuned Play On at free kicks

Tuned Online tackle held threshold

Improved Stability

PRO TIP: Don't be scared to put set shots in the red power, that is just an effort kick to get the distance - your timing will become harder, but you will need to do this for most players when 40+ out.