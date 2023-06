🌟 Version 0.20230609.1: Smarter Enemies, Tweaks, and New Passive Buffs 🌟

๐ŸŒŸ Version 0.20230609.1: Smarter Enemies, Handy Tweaks, and New Passive Buffs! ๐ŸŒŸ

Hey there, intrepid Keepers! Ready for another round of updates? We're thrilled to present version 0.20230609.1:

๐Ÿ”น Obstacle-Avoiding Enemies: We've fine-tuned our enemies to be more nimble, allowing them to avoid obstacles. It's time to put your strategic maneuvering to the test! ๐Ÿง

๐Ÿ”น Controlled Projectiles: Say goodbye to stray projectiles! They now self-destruct when straying too far from Ignis. This should keep things neat and tidy! ๐Ÿ’ฅ

๐Ÿ”น New Passive Buffs - Spell Damage Bonus and Projectile Travel Speed: Amp up your magic with the Spell Damage Bonus, and watch your projectiles zip across the battlefield faster than ever! ๐ŸŽฏ

But that's not all! We're elbows deep in crafting an even richer game world:

๐ŸŒ Expanding Biomes: We're adding new biomes with unique enemies and bosses to keep your adventures exciting and unpredictable!

๐ŸŒ Consistent Updates: Our team is working tirelessly to deliver both short-term tweaks and long-term additions. Expect big updates over time, interspersed with a steady stream of improvements every week!

We can't wait to see how these changes will enrich your gameplay. As always, we value your feedback. Keep it coming, and happy adventuring! ๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ•น๏ธ