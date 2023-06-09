🌟 Version 0.20230609.1: Smarter Enemies, Tweaks, and New Passive Buffs 🌟

🌟 Version 0.20230609.1: Smarter Enemies, Handy Tweaks, and New Passive Buffs! 🌟

Hey there, intrepid Keepers! Ready for another round of updates? We're thrilled to present version 0.20230609.1:

🔹 Obstacle-Avoiding Enemies: We've fine-tuned our enemies to be more nimble, allowing them to avoid obstacles. It's time to put your strategic maneuvering to the test! 🧠

🔹 Controlled Projectiles: Say goodbye to stray projectiles! They now self-destruct when straying too far from Ignis. This should keep things neat and tidy! 💥

🔹 New Passive Buffs - Spell Damage Bonus and Projectile Travel Speed: Amp up your magic with the Spell Damage Bonus, and watch your projectiles zip across the battlefield faster than ever! 🎯

But that's not all! We're elbows deep in crafting an even richer game world:

🌐 Expanding Biomes: We're adding new biomes with unique enemies and bosses to keep your adventures exciting and unpredictable!

🌐 Consistent Updates: Our team is working tirelessly to deliver both short-term tweaks and long-term additions. Expect big updates over time, interspersed with a steady stream of improvements every week!

We can't wait to see how these changes will enrich your gameplay. As always, we value your feedback. Keep it coming, and happy adventuring! 🎮🕹️