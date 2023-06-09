Let's create a cute and curious game!

Hello, this is CatDoors.

In version 1.0.167, issues have been resolved and usability has been improved. Supporters' nicknames have been added to the ending credits. Please refer to the details below for more information.

[Black Academy - 1.0.167 Update]

■ Additional Content

1. Steam Cloud, Achievements

• Steam Cloud, Achievement feature has been added.

2. Magical Spell_Rank-based Effects

• Through the appearance effects, you can feel the anticipation of what magical spell will appear.

3. Added Boss (Stage 2 - Rico) effects

• Added effects to the 1st phase, 2nd pattern.

4. Boss (Stage 5_Panya) 4th Phase UI Added

• An instructional UI has been added to the 4th phase, similar to other phases.

5. Added Ending Credits Content

• The nicknames of Tumblbug supporters have been added.

• The nickname of the player who first cleared the Black difficulty has been added.

(Verification video: )

6. Blacklist_ Buff Effects

• The buff effects applied through the Blacklist are also displayed in the 'ID Card - Buff Effects'.

7. Added Main Screen Button Controls (Considered UX)

• You can now execute the selection function on the main screen by pressing the [Enter] button.

• You can now close the conversation log by pressing the [ESC] button.

8. Tutorial: Magical Spell Destruction

• Additional dialogue for Magical Spell Destruction has been added.

■ Issue Fixes

1. Magical Spell Effect Skip - Active Spell

• When you have an active spell, skipping the magical spell acquisition effect will no longer result in the active spell being used.

2. Black List - Panya (List 1 - A weekend date?)

• The values have been adjusted according to the original design intention. (When upgraded up to level 10, it will increase by 1 level.)

• The issue where the magic item selection UI did not appear when leveling up due to the Blacklist effect has been resolved.

3. Mid-Boss - Conversion of Bullets into Coins

• When defeating the mid-boss, enemy bullets are now converted into coins.

4. Wandering Merchant, Raccoon [Deuki] - Refresh

• Refreshing is not available when all items in the shop have been purchased.

5. Language selection popup

• Fixed the issue where the PV video was playing even when no language was selected.

6. Magical Spell_Levia_Small Rocket, Guided shuriken

• The issue of occasionally failing to aim accurately at enemies has been fixed.

7. 1st Stage_Print Devil (Charge Devil)_Hit effect

• When restarting the game, the intermittent hit effect where enemies turn red was not resetting properly, and this issue has been fixed.

8. Jamu Jamu_Level Up

• The issue where the portal did not appear when leveling up consecutively has been fixed.

9. Character Skin Illustration Replacement in Magical Compendium

• The issue where clicking the illustration replacement button with the mouse would result in the closing function instead of the replacement has been fixed.

Moving forward, there are plans to continue addressing issues, improving convenience, and adding small-scale content.

We will continue to make efforts to make the game even more enjoyable in the future.

Thank you!

