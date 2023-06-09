Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

Added the missing pastor icon in the occupation unlock popup.

If you choose to sleep until all status ailments are healed, you will now wake up if your Satiety reaches zero.

Slightly increased the recovery rate for status ailments through sleep. (Approx. 6-20 hours, depending on Satiety and Warmth.)

Thank you for your feedback! If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon