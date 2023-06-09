Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

- Added the missing pastor icon in the occupation unlock popup.
- If you choose to sleep until all status ailments are healed, you will now wake up if your Satiety reaches zero.
- Slightly increased the recovery rate for status ailments through sleep. (Approx. 6-20 hours, depending on Satiety and Warmth.)
Thank you for your feedback! If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com.
