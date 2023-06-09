 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 9 June 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11430968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the missing pastor icon in the occupation unlock popup.
  • If you choose to sleep until all status ailments are healed, you will now wake up if your Satiety reaches zero.
  • Slightly increased the recovery rate for status ailments through sleep. (Approx. 6-20 hours, depending on Satiety and Warmth.)

Thank you for your feedback! If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed files in this update

Terminus Content Depot 1534981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link