Fenrir's fury update for 9 June 2023

Update For June 9

Update For June 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

i did some updates :)

  • killing / helping an ally gives +1 talent point
  • killing enemies now have a 13% chance to give a talent point
  • slightly balanced act 4 monsters
  • slightly balanced First Skill

