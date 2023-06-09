Return to the Enrichment Center for even more time travel adventures! The Cooperative Update introduces 20 brand new puzzles for you to solve together with a partner.

The Cooperative Testing Initiative is sent back to the past to retrieve some very important data that has been lost to time. One of you is in charge of shooting regular portals while the other takes care of placing time portals. This creates some very interesting gameplay mechanics, as both players rely on their partner to travel through space and time respectively.

The Update also introduces new music, a new main menu background, new subtitle options and various updates to the single player time travel logic, which should resolve multiple reported issues.

1.2.0 Full Changelog:

Added Cooperative Mode 20 brand new test chambers Co-Op time travel mechanics Small new narrative New music

Improvements to Single Player Simplified many aspects of time travel logic Reworked portal ghosting New subtitle options Italian - thanks to Marco Ombri Finnish - thanks to Elias Eskelinen Ukrainian - thanks to Vladyslav 'Lost Human' Kokhno and Maksym 'Fabulist' Kosenko



Note: if you run into any problems when trying to load an autosave for single player mode, please try manually restarting the map from the main menu.

Other New main menu background Many small quality of life improvements to UI/UX



Thanks to everyone for your continued support! For more information on The Cooperative Update and if you have any questions or feedback, visit the Portal Reloaded Website.