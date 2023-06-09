 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 9 June 2023

[Emergency Maintenance] Jun 09, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Adventurers

The servers will undergo emergency maintenance. We are sorry for this inconvenience.

Date:
NA: 2:00 AM PDT June 09, 2023
EU: 11:00 AM CET June 09, 2023
Duration: 1 hour

Content:
Repair the issues in warehouses, potential, Equipment, spells, etc.

※ Note

  • During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.
  • The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the situation, please be well noted.
  • When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.
Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

