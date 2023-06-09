Greetings, Ascended!
Today we are rolling out patch 1.1.7.10 on PC, patch 1.1.7.18 on XBOX, and patch 1.012 on PlayStation. This patch brings a new tier of affix to the endgame, along with the usual bug-fixing goodness!
Gameplay Changes:
- The drop ranges of affix tiers 9 and 10 are now capped at Item Level 200.
- A new affix tier has been added: tier 13!
Tier 13 affixes have a very rare chance of rolling on rare and legendary items with an item level of 217, and offer a +50% increase in power over tier 12 affixes.
- Tier 13 affixes will appear in orange text in item tooltips.
Bug Fixes:
- Magpies rejoice! The Diamond Mines of Morkai project can once again potentially reward Genesis Stones.
- Fixed an issue in the player trading UI where the currencies shown would be impressively incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where some items upgraded through the Dark Market could attain unintendedly high stats.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not play their death animations during the Cordanon sequence of Chapter II.
- Fixed an issue where some UI windows could be unintentionally opened whilst the War Table UI is open.
- Rectified text display issues in the Infinity Difficulty information panel.
- Fixed an issue on gamepad where opening and closing a merchant UI whilst would not restore the map overlay if it was previously open.
- Corrected some inconsistencies in the descriptions for various Active Skill Modifiers which grant Force Shield per Enemy Hit.
- Updated several Gate of Fates node descriptions to reflect balance changes.
- Rectified an instance of a placeholder item image in the prologue.
- Fixed various localisation issues on Imbued Prototype: Deliverance V2
- Fixed various localisation issues on Imbued Legacy of the Willbreaker.
- Rectified some instances of placeholder text strings.
- Improved the sound effects for the Gatling variant of the Slayer Exoskeleton enemy.
Console Only:
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation where the wrong input indicators were displayed in the Consumables menu.
- Fixed an issue where Untainted enemies would not spawn during Wrath of Sarisel Operations in Offline Mode.
- Fixed an issue on XBOX in multiplayer which made reviving other players needlessly difficult.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation where the wrong input indicators were displayed in the Harvest/Weaken Ahriman dialogue box.
- Various niche crash fixes.
