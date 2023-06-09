 Skip to content

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 9 June 2023

Patch 1.1.7.10

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, Ascended!

Today we are rolling out patch 1.1.7.10 on PC, patch 1.1.7.18 on XBOX, and patch 1.012 on PlayStation. This patch brings a new tier of affix to the endgame, along with the usual bug-fixing goodness!

Gameplay Changes:

  • The drop ranges of affix tiers 9 and 10 are now capped at Item Level 200.
  • A new affix tier has been added: tier 13!
    Tier 13 affixes have a very rare chance of rolling on rare and legendary items with an item level of 217, and offer a +50% increase in power over tier 12 affixes.
  • Tier 13 affixes will appear in orange text in item tooltips.

Bug Fixes:

  • Magpies rejoice! The Diamond Mines of Morkai project can once again potentially reward Genesis Stones.
  • Fixed an issue in the player trading UI where the currencies shown would be impressively incorrect.
  • Fixed an issue where some items upgraded through the Dark Market could attain unintendedly high stats.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would not play their death animations during the Cordanon sequence of Chapter II.
  • Fixed an issue where some UI windows could be unintentionally opened whilst the War Table UI is open.
  • Rectified text display issues in the Infinity Difficulty information panel.
  • Fixed an issue on gamepad where opening and closing a merchant UI whilst would not restore the map overlay if it was previously open.
  • Corrected some inconsistencies in the descriptions for various Active Skill Modifiers which grant Force Shield per Enemy Hit.
  • Updated several Gate of Fates node descriptions to reflect balance changes.
  • Rectified an instance of a placeholder item image in the prologue.
  • Fixed various localisation issues on Imbued Prototype: Deliverance V2
  • Fixed various localisation issues on Imbued Legacy of the Willbreaker.
  • Rectified some instances of placeholder text strings.
  • Improved the sound effects for the Gatling variant of the Slayer Exoskeleton enemy.

Console Only:

  • Fixed an issue on PlayStation where the wrong input indicators were displayed in the Consumables menu.
  • Fixed an issue where Untainted enemies would not spawn during Wrath of Sarisel Operations in Offline Mode.
  • Fixed an issue on XBOX in multiplayer which made reviving other players needlessly difficult.
  • Fixed an issue on PlayStation where the wrong input indicators were displayed in the Harvest/Weaken Ahriman dialogue box.
  • Various niche crash fixes.

