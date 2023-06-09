 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

翻转的梦 FlippedDream update for 9 June 2023

Level select and some adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 11430727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 1.1

  • Level Select is now added, you can select any level at any time and just jump into it.
  • Adjusted difficulty of level4-1, level5-2 and level5-3.
  • Adjusted operation of the character in chapter 5, limiting the max speed.

If you meet problems when selecting levels, you can pause the game and click the "Reset save" button at the bottom right of the screen.
This would delete your save file and load Level1-1.
Because of the new "Level Select", you can reset your save data safely at the any time.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430191 Depot 2430191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link