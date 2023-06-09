Level select and some adjustments

V 1.1

Level Select is now added, you can select any level at any time and just jump into it.

Adjusted difficulty of level4-1, level5-2 and level5-3.

Adjusted operation of the character in chapter 5, limiting the max speed.

If you meet problems when selecting levels, you can pause the game and click the "Reset save" button at the bottom right of the screen.

This would delete your save file and load Level1-1.

Because of the new "Level Select", you can reset your save data safely at the any time.