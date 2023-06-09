 Skip to content

No Time update for 9 June 2023

PATCH NOTES V0.86

PATCH NOTES V0.86 · Build 11430662

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello fellow players!

Here are the patch notes from last week!

God bless!

p1

  • Added a little photo to Edds lab as an easteregg to him testing a prototype EPA
  • Fixed some issues with items as well as the broken Mr Crafty System
    p2
  • Added a CCORP Sign to AREA One's Entrance
  • Fixed a few performance issues with ui canvases and your past selves cars creating overhead
  • Fixed the elevator in Area One
  • Fixed edwards laser from shooting off cursor
    p3
  • Fixed the non moving car wheels
  • Fixes to the car physics
  • Fixed the miniature computing units
    p4
  • Fixed the spelling of a quest entry in the Fred Radio Quest
  • Fixed the remote car controller
  • Fixed some bugs in regards to police men being able to glitch out the UI via trying to talk to you
  • Fixed some issues with being able to talk to knocked out people
  • Fixed some bugs which would make the Diverting quest impossible to be completed
  • Fixed the save stations
  • Fixes to the Noir Quest
  • Fixed the PLC Off Button
  • Lowered the damage afflicted to the car by enemy bullets
    p5
  • Fixes to the last stage quest
  • Fixed the Warning Sequence from being broken
  • Fixed some raycasting issues
  • Fixed the bug where police beaten up by enemies would give you an infraction
  • Fixed the AI Cars wheels from rotating backwards
  • Fixed the AI Cars from being unable to drive over bridges
  • Fixed the past self from only displaying sitting animations even if on the levi board or horse
  • Fixed the hat textures of the citizen
    p6
  • Police wont halt you instantly if you drive high speed in your car
  • Disabled the police officer in the Pine Lake office building
  • Increased the Workshop scrollbar range
  • A fix for AMD users during the Diverting Actions Quest (Putting the medal into the machine would break the quest)
  • -Fixed dropped items from triggering the notification multiple times
  • -Fixed mounted weapons from disappearing upon time machine switching at the mechanic
  • p7
  • -Revamped the plasma bolts appearance
  • -Fixed the hit sound when picking up items (no more jumpscares)
  • -Fixed it so your car weapons wont shoot if in the Questlog or Savemenu
  • -Fixed the training bot
  • -Police now react to your timetravel jump if they are only immediately next to you

