PATCH NOTES V0.86

Hello fellow players!
Here are the patch notes from last week!
God bless!
p1
- Added a little photo to Edds lab as an easteregg to him testing a prototype EPA
- Fixed some issues with items as well as the broken Mr Crafty System
p2
- Added a CCORP Sign to AREA One's Entrance
- Fixed a few performance issues with ui canvases and your past selves cars creating overhead
- Fixed the elevator in Area One
- Fixed edwards laser from shooting off cursor
p3
- Fixed the non moving car wheels
- Fixes to the car physics
- Fixed the miniature computing units
p4
- Fixed the spelling of a quest entry in the Fred Radio Quest
- Fixed the remote car controller
- Fixed some bugs in regards to police men being able to glitch out the UI via trying to talk to you
- Fixed some issues with being able to talk to knocked out people
- Fixed some bugs which would make the Diverting quest impossible to be completed
- Fixed the save stations
- Fixes to the Noir Quest
- Fixed the PLC Off Button
- Lowered the damage afflicted to the car by enemy bullets
p5
- Fixes to the last stage quest
- Fixed the Warning Sequence from being broken
- Fixed some raycasting issues
- Fixed the bug where police beaten up by enemies would give you an infraction
- Fixed the AI Cars wheels from rotating backwards
- Fixed the AI Cars from being unable to drive over bridges
- Fixed the past self from only displaying sitting animations even if on the levi board or horse
- Fixed the hat textures of the citizen
p6
- Police wont halt you instantly if you drive high speed in your car
- Disabled the police officer in the Pine Lake office building
- Increased the Workshop scrollbar range
- A fix for AMD users during the Diverting Actions Quest (Putting the medal into the machine would break the quest)
- -Fixed dropped items from triggering the notification multiple times
- -Fixed mounted weapons from disappearing upon time machine switching at the mechanic
- p7
- -Revamped the plasma bolts appearance
- -Fixed the hit sound when picking up items (no more jumpscares)
- -Fixed it so your car weapons wont shoot if in the Questlog or Savemenu
- -Fixed the training bot
- -Police now react to your timetravel jump if they are only immediately next to you
Changed files in this update