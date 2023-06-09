 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.7.7

Patchnotes

Balance Adjustment

General
Adjusted the attack bonus of all [Elite Marksman] tech from 30% per level to 23% per level

Rhino
Base attack interval reverted from 1.0 to 0.9
The cost of technology [Whirlwind]decreased to 250, and the [Whirlwind] attack interval decreased from 1.7 to 1.5
The attack interval reduction value of [Mechanical Rage]adjusted from 0.2 to 0.3

Vulcan
Vulcan's attack power reverted from 90 to 88

Arclight
[Extended range Arclight]adjusted to: Increase Arclight's range by 20 but decrease ATK by 20%
[Heavy Arclight]moved to level 3, and the HP bonus adjusted from 200% to 180%
[Intelligent Arclight] EXP bonus adjusted to 75%

Marksman
[Intelligent Marksman]] EXP bonus adjusted to 75%

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where the forced move function in the Testing Grounds was not working properly
Fixed an issue where sometimes the slow effect would last until the next round

