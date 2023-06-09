Major Update, v0.22.139: Early Aceess Stage 3 Completed!

All the machinery on Learning Factory is gently humming, operating at their highest productivity rate. Manipulators are moving back and forth, performing their beatiful dance, silent and nifty. Zeppelins are soaring in the sky, carrying tons of top-notch cat goods in their holds with grace and dignity.

Everything is going according to the plan as Dr. Katz is checking the box next to "Stage 3" line of his "Things to do to reach Catopia" list.

Stage 2 was closed a bit later than a year ago: May '22 it was. Do you remember Learning Factory of the time? No Territories to unlock in Campaign, no Guilds to trade with, no Zeppelins to transfer goods in the sky... The game looked and felt quite differently - just look of these screenshots and spot the difference:













The development is moving forward. Glory to Science!

v0.22.139 Released!

Graphics & Art

New story comics

New menu theme

New graphics settings: dynamic resolution & anti-aliasing

Sound

New music track for the Underground level

Gameplay

Advertising Cat Gate & Target Ad Cat now attract Cats with higher Loyalty level

Advertising Cat Gate Gate do not try to summon a Cat without target item in their shopping list, if this Cat type generally has target item in their requests list

More Cats are requesting Ice-Cold Smoothies as upsale items

Upon reaching the Digital Cat Consciousness milestone on the Research Tree, Dr. Katz requests are rewarded with science points more often and lead to better rewards in general

Clicking RMB on a recipe pause button in a building switches on that recipe (suggested by DrDoctor)

Added an option to quickly switch from the Dormitory to a Science Lab (suggested by Cat (the Black))







QoL & Interface

Improved Tutorial

Improved tooltips

New engine version

Key input is no longer registered in the game when the game window is out of focus

Added 1 more mouse cursor option to the Accessibility options

Performance optimization

UI improvement

Bug fixes







