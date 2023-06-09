Fast Travel across the Adventurer's Domain

The roots of the World Tree reach across to the most distant parts of the Adventurer’s Domain. Once an adventurer finds an entrance to the World Tree, they may travel along its roots to cover vast distances in very short periods of time.

You can now more swiftly move between Genmire, The Great Sea and the Ice Kingdom without having to sail the whole journey. You'll find entrances to the World Tree in each large zone and once inside you can navigate the Endless Forest and arrive at any previously visited exit.

We love the sailing element of TADO, and we plan to improve and expand upon it over time, but we completely recognise there's very little value or fun to be had doing long journeys between key areas many times over and with the introduction and intended expansion of our events system we want you all to be able to get around more easily.

The Great Sea itself will continue to be focused around ships and sailing to move between islands and engage in the events planned there. The World Tree does not except cargo to travel through its roots, so if you're transporting cargo or booty, you'll need a ship to do it.