New Immortal Brawl Event & New Character Announcement

New Immortal Brawl Event “Cultivation Paradise”
- Special Rule: Gain Extra 5 Cultivation, 2 MAX HP and 3 Exchange Card Chance per round
- Rewards: 500 Spirit Stone & emotion "Finally achieved it" （Top 4 awards for the first time）
- Event period: June 9 at 15:00 to June 11 at 23:59 (GMT+8).
New Function of Referee mode
- When you observe matches as a referee, you can switch between battles.
Bug Fix
- Fix the bug that Divine Brush can activate Sword Formation Guard twice
We are happy to introduce a new character from Cloud Spirit Sword Sect: Lu Jianxin.
Check his portrait and immortal fate in the video blow:
Lu Jianxin will join Yi Xian this June.
Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update