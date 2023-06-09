 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 9 June 2023

New Immortal Brawl Event & New Character Announcement

New Immortal Brawl Event “Cultivation Paradise”
  • Special Rule: Gain Extra 5 Cultivation, 2 MAX HP and 3 Exchange Card Chance per round
  • Rewards: 500 Spirit Stone & emotion "Finally achieved it" （Top 4 awards for the first time）
  • Event period: June 9 at 15:00 to June 11 at 23:59 (GMT+8).
New Function of Referee mode
  • When you observe matches as a referee, you can switch between battles.
Bug Fix
  • Fix the bug that Divine Brush can activate Sword Formation Guard twice

We are happy to introduce a new character from Cloud Spirit Sword Sect: Lu Jianxin.

Check his portrait and immortal fate in the video blow:

Lu Jianxin will join Yi Xian this June.

Stay tuned!

