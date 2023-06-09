You should now be able to sprint and jump at the same time and remain sprinting when you finish your jump.

Running now uses a different key, now hold the Caps Lock key to run.

Sprinting now uses a different key, now hold the Shift key to sprint.

Terrestrial and Aquatic creatures can now use precise-movement mode to strafe left/right and walk backwards, which can help when trying to eat or maneuver during combat. Hold the left control key down and then use a movement key.