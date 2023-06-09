 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 9 June 2023

Precise Movement Mode

Build 11430342

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You should now be able to sprint and jump at the same time and remain sprinting when you finish your jump.

Running now uses a different key, now hold the Caps Lock key to run.

Sprinting now uses a different key, now hold the Shift key to sprint.

Terrestrial and Aquatic creatures can now use precise-movement mode to strafe left/right and walk backwards, which can help when trying to eat or maneuver during combat. Hold the left control key down and then use a movement key.

