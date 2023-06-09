06/09 (Fri) Update - ～Atelier Series 25th Anniversary Collaboration Event ～

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 06/09 (Fri).
- “Alchemists of the Venus Islands ～Atelier Series 25th Anniversary Collaboration Event ～ (First Half)” starts!
- “Sophie & Plachta Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Atelier Sophie 2・Deco-bromide Gacha,” “Atelier Ryza 2・Deco-bromide Gacha,” “Atelier Ryza ・Deco-bromide Gacha” starts!
- “Nostalgic Ryza Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “The Mysterious Dream V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V Stone Pack,” “New Owner Support ♥ Pack” now on sale!
The following is still ongoing!
- “Marie's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2023/06/12 (Mon) 15:59 UTC
