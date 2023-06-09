-
New Props
- Jefferson County Bays 1-3
- 27m long concrete wall
- Gold Bell
- Watergun
- IPSC Sled & Double Sled mirrored
- Macbook Pro Laptop
- Dell PC Laptop
- Personal Computer
- DJI Drone
- Gaming Chair
Bug Fixes
- Could not group active props to normal props
- Change inflatable pool color
Practisim Designer update for 9 June 2023
Lots of New Props, Jefferson County Scanned Bays
Patchnotes via Steam Community
