Practisim Designer update for 9 June 2023

Lots of New Props, Jefferson County Scanned Bays

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • Jefferson County Bays 1-3
    • 27m long concrete wall
    • Gold Bell
    • Watergun
    • IPSC Sled & Double Sled mirrored
    • Macbook Pro Laptop
    • Dell PC Laptop
    • Personal Computer
    • DJI Drone
    • Gaming Chair

  • Bug Fixes

    • Could not group active props to normal props
    • Change inflatable pool color

