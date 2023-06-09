【Update details】
・Added an error message when loading VRM 1.0 avatars.
・Fixed the problem that the return of the camera angle did not work properly. (Occurred in v3.0.8.)
・Fixed that the setting items may not be restored correctly.
3tene update for 9 June 2023
2023/06/01 3.0.9 Update information
