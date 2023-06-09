 Skip to content

3tene update for 9 June 2023

2023/06/01 3.0.9 Update information

【Update details】
・Added an error message when loading VRM 1.0 avatars.
・Fixed the problem that the return of the camera angle did not work properly. (Occurred in v3.0.8.)
・Fixed that the setting items may not be restored correctly.

