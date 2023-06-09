The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Made player tips appear after the first game played (instead of the first game won)
- Made the Apartment Floor Modifier Text scale down based on screen space available
- Made a few improvements to the Japanese translation with suggestions from the community
- Localized the Legal button in the Options menu
- Fixed a bug where the Spin button text could be misaligned at some UI Scaling setting combinations
- Fixed a bug where the coin counting texts were off-center on the first spin if the Font was set to NotoSans or OpenDyslexic
- Fixed a bug where a symbol's Permanent Bonus text could sometimes be seen while the symbol was offscreen
- Fixed a bug where descriptions could sometimes start with the "%" symbol if the language was set to Japanese
- Fixed a bug where Dwarven Anvil was displaying its name as Barrel of Dwarves if the language was set to French
- Fixed a bug where the Piñata achievement specified rent payment #12 instead of rent payment #2 if the language was set to Brazilian-Portuguese, Danish, or Japanese
- Fixed a bug where the Legal button was off-center
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash under very specific circumstances involving Lemon Essence
