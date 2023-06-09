 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 9 June 2023

v1.0.37

Build 11430241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Made player tips appear after the first game played (instead of the first game won)
  • Made the Apartment Floor Modifier Text scale down based on screen space available
  • Made a few improvements to the Japanese translation with suggestions from the community
  • Localized the Legal button in the Options menu
  • Fixed a bug where the Spin button text could be misaligned at some UI Scaling setting combinations
  • Fixed a bug where the coin counting texts were off-center on the first spin if the Font was set to NotoSans or OpenDyslexic
  • Fixed a bug where a symbol's Permanent Bonus text could sometimes be seen while the symbol was offscreen
  • Fixed a bug where descriptions could sometimes start with the "%" symbol if the language was set to Japanese
  • Fixed a bug where Dwarven Anvil was displaying its name as Barrel of Dwarves if the language was set to French
  • Fixed a bug where the Piñata achievement specified rent payment #12 instead of rent payment #2 if the language was set to Brazilian-Portuguese, Danish, or Japanese
  • Fixed a bug where the Legal button was off-center
  • Fixed a bug where the game could crash under very specific circumstances involving Lemon Essence

