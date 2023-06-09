 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 9 June 2023

Macbook - Update to match PC version, UI bug fix.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with checkbox in UI.
Updated to match latest PC version.

