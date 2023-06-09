Fixed reported issues and improve game UI, Speed and stability

Improved issues with accessibility in spy results.

Fixed issues with the United Nations sending requests to countries that are not active.

Fixed issues with reserves become civilian.

Fixed issues with military assistance.

Improved game UI, Speed and stability.‎

Improve online multiplayer.‎

Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.

Fixed bugs and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new options for the online multiplayer, scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, ‎resources, world events...

The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.

Your support is important to us to continue developing.

‎Thank you,

iGindis Team