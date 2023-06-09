 Skip to content

Latin America Empire 2027 update for 9 June 2023

Fixed reported issues and improve game UI, Speed and stability

  • Improved issues with accessibility in spy results.
  • Fixed issues with the United Nations sending requests to countries that are not active.
  • Fixed issues with reserves become civilian.
  • Fixed issues with military assistance.
  • Improved game UI, Speed and stability.‎
  • Improve online multiplayer.‎
  • Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
  • Fixed bugs and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new options for the online multiplayer, scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, ‎resources, world events...
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
‎Thank you,
iGindis Team

