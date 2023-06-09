- Introduced a new NPC type: Orc Legions use a spear and a shield. They move slowly, but have high defense against magical attacks, obscured behind their shields. They have a special ability which will knock players backwards and push them off balance. They also have a standard double attack with a chance to knock the player backwards.
- Fixed a bug which was preventing gold from dropping out of barrels.
- Increased the defensive capabilities of Barbarian Champions.
- Fixed a typo in the Thief achievement's description.
The Hopebringer update for 9 June 2023
v1.2.1 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
