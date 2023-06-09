 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hopebringer update for 9 June 2023

v1.2.1 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11430115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduced a new NPC type: Orc Legions use a spear and a shield. They move slowly, but have high defense against magical attacks, obscured behind their shields. They have a special ability which will knock players backwards and push them off balance. They also have a standard double attack with a chance to knock the player backwards.
  • Fixed a bug which was preventing gold from dropping out of barrels.
  • Increased the defensive capabilities of Barbarian Champions.
  • Fixed a typo in the Thief achievement's description.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link