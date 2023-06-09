Playtest updated - v 0.9.1.4

The new update is @‌here!

We dove into fixing and completing the missing artworks in the game. While not all of them are included, the majority of them are now available. The PvP mode should also be running smoothly once again!

⚙️ Features

Added the option to toggle repair material usage on/off. Not using materials will cause ships to repair at a slower rate.

Some repeatable quests now have countdown timers indicating when they will become available again.

Certain dangerous encounters now only spawn during nighttime.

Localization support infrastructure is now implemented, allowing you to choose between English and a test language that will later become Japanese.

Players can now retreat from battle by using the retreat command, which places all enemies outside of a white engagement range circle.

Some fighters now have shields and damage resistance.

🍱 Content

Added the first illustration for a key dialog moment, with more to come.

Added all parasite fighters to the game data, currently accessible only through cheats.

Added external visuals for all ports except Bannach Peak and Observatories.

Added new projectile visuals for all weapons.

Enhanced rendering options in the settings menu, allowing experimentation with multiple options based on your machine's performance.

Added actual illustrations for career backgrounds.

Added all armor types.

Added all power plants.

Added all protection parts.

All airframes now have their lore descriptions.

Added a "How to Play" section to familiarize players with the current feature sets.

Added tooltips to provide more explanations for on-screen elements.

Added whaling balloons to act as temporary placeholders for whales.

Added more alternate speech lines for officers.

Added cinematic subtitles.

Multiple officer skills should now function as intended, although not all of them have been fixed yet.

🛠️ Improvements

Officers' names and info display should now work as intended. Note that some officer quests are still unavailable.

Ramming visual cues should now behave normally.

Major performance optimizations made to the GUI load structure, with more to come.

Removed the officers' biography section due to insufficient content.

Production facilities now only take materials from the local warehouse as input.

Improved button state visibility in supply stations.

Removed morale deduction upon initiating boarding.

Explosive projectiles with fuses now have proximity fuses.

Airframes now come with some repair teams onboard.

Rider bay now has a spawn delay and no longer spams.

Airframes now have additional supply parameters that make them unique.

Adjusted some default settings, such as zoom speed and depth of field (DoF).

Adjusted repair rate and material consumption.

Improved cruising sequence resiliency.

Adjusted tutorial sequence to improve readability.

Trimmed port descriptions to make them more concise.

Edited the region map visuals to reflect the correct boundaries.

Revised multiple confusing instruction texts.

Editing or changing ships in the roster no longer provides free supplies.

Improved the Outmaneuvering AI behavior.

Some lances now have blast radius.

Officers joining the team will now find empty quarters in the ship and fit in right away.

Blocked player access to the save menu during certain battle sequences.

Ports districts now update immediately after a game update, without needing to leave and re-enter.

Added multiple UI response sounds.

Added new clouds in the loadout testing scenes.

The game now runs in maximized screen mode while interacting with other tabs.

🐞 Bug fixes

Fixed misbehaving loot balloon animations.

Fixed jagged edges around ship models in the shipyard and hangar.

Fixed settlement icon size on the minimap.

Fixed farmlands not being rendered in settlements.

Fixed holes in island seam edges.

Fixed misaligned text and icons in the [missing text]

Fixed miscalculations in battle supply loot results.

Fixed the battle conclusion screen not showing damage to players' ships.

Fixed inability to use items in the warehouse to build facilities.

Fixed officers' talent tree showing talents in the wrong slots.

Fixed save data not displaying the fleet.

Fixed repair and material consumption to work as intended.

Fixed ships jerking around when arriving at the destination.

Fixed quests notification getting stuck on facilities without quests.

Fixed fighter audio getting stuck after battle.

Fixed multiple issues causing crashes in PvP.

Fixed tooltips not being visible in the supply station.

Fixed inconsistencies in auto-pilot panel cancel/resume sequence and visibility.

Fixed UI errors when players exit the settings menu without applying changes.

Fixed missing fleet resource in the tutorial.

Fixed ordering multiple items in a batch causing overcharge in production cost.

Fixed production order displaying strange item amounts.

Fixed ship edits not reverting properly.

Fixed some stationary enemy ships roaming out of designated areas.

Fixed flickering sunlight when multiple explosions occur.

Fixed inconsistent resource bar behaviors.

