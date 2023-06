14 Coming Soon

The Throne of the Goddess floating atop Aernas.

After the battle with Heitaros,

the royal family of Kounat served as manager of Throne of the Goddess

to operate Blessing of Aernas left by the goddesses that protects Aernas.

After a great deal of time, the last remaining survivor of Kounat arrives at the Throne of the Goddess.

And there, she meets the being that has continued on the duty alongisde the Kounat royal family...