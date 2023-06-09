 Skip to content

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 9 June 2023

v0.5.0.1 Bugs and Adjustments

Last edited by Wendy

General:

  • General bug fixing and feedback addressing patch.

Changes:

  • Decreased Game Over restart time to 5 seconds down from 10 seconds.
  • Decreased Wave cooldown time to 1 seconds down from 2 seconds.
  • Disabled uploading stats to Steam leaderboards for now.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where the player and boss would get stuck.
  • Fixed a bug with the armor and resistance calculation.
  • Fixed a bug where classes would randomly spawn during a run
  • Other minor bug fixes with AI and UI

