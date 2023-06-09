v0.5.0.1 Bugs and Adjustments
General:
- General bug fixing and feedback addressing patch.
Changes:
- Decreased Game Over restart time to 5 seconds down from 10 seconds.
- Decreased Wave cooldown time to 1 seconds down from 2 seconds.
- Disabled uploading stats to Steam leaderboards for now.
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where the player and boss would get stuck.
- Fixed a bug with the armor and resistance calculation.
- Fixed a bug where classes would randomly spawn during a run
- Other minor bug fixes with AI and UI
Changed files in this update