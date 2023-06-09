Icarus Week Seventy Nine Update | Galileo fixes and our next named update

Welcome to Week Seventy Nine.

Following on from the incredibly successful launch of Galileo last week, we’re following it up with a bunch of bug fixes and UI improvements that slipped through the cracks or were picked up on by players as they tested out the new features.

We also released our Interior Decorations DLC last week, a small package of mineral lamps and paintings for players who want to support our development and throw an extra few dollars our way.

Finally, we’ve got an update on the next named update and what to expect from that, along with progress on our first expansion New Frontiers.

Hop in and have a read.

Galileo Fixes

Following on from our Galileo update last week, we’re polishing up a few gameplay and UI bugs that slipped through the cracks or popped up as players checked out the new content.

Fixed some achievements and their trigger conditions which weren’t firing correctly

Enabled fishing in outposts

Fixed the ammo display in the UI which was not displaying the correct amount

Fixed some UI tooltips which were being cut off due to character constraints

Improved the fish movement visualization

Added more translations for Galileo and translated some missing UI texts

Fixed up creature corpses showing fur when they shouldn’t

Some fixes to buildings and deployables destructible meshes

Interior Decorations DLC

Last week we also released a small Interior Decorations DLC on Steam. This ended up being a day later than planned so this is a reminder for anyone who missed it the first time around.

If you like what we're doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2445280/Icarus_Interior_Decorations_Pack/

Hypatia

Now that Galileo is finished, we’re moving on to our next named update. This update is named ‘Hypatia' (hai · pay · shuh), after the ancient Alexandrian mathematician, astronomer and philosopher.

The core features of this update will be the integration of the classic Icarus missions into Open World, allowing players to travel across the permanent map while activating missions during their session. It will also include improvements to missions, including more interaction between prospectors and the station while on the planet, and a new world boss.

Like Galileo, Hypatia is a free update that will take several weeks to polish. Our regular weekly updates will continue in the meantime.

New Frontiers, our first major expansion DLC, is also progressing in leaps and bounds and we hope to share some sneak peeks soon. New Frontiers will feature new biomes, creatures and missions and will be paid DLC.

Changelog v1.3.1.112034

Fixed

Fixed highlightable setup missing from beds

Datavalidation for Highlightable

Adding Unique Fishing Zones for Outpost Maps and adjusting fishspawnconfig data validaton

Revert changes to Waterfall FX which caused puffs of water to shoot off screen sporadically

Fix Strawberry LOD distances

Fix Strawberry filenames

Fix Strawberry Texture settings

Implement Asset Validation for filename prefixes

Aquarium VFX bubble tweaks area bubbles and setup

Fixing timing for 3RD person reel Anim to sync up with 1ST and Rod anim

Update fish and bestiary cheat to allow unlocking of every creature/fish at the same time

Disable shadow casting on planet meshes in atmo controller, even though they're hidden, they still error out when building worlds

Remove heightmap and generated level LODs as Outposts are too small for them to be used effectively and its wasting memory

Add culling distance volumes to Outpost002, 003 and 005

Add nav blocker volumes to exterior boundary areas of Outpost 002,003 and 005 to fix mission content thinking its a valid location

Fix WaterRVT error on Outpost005 due to scale being 0,0,0

Fix atmosphere controller on outpost002 by re-adding the actor

Disable Shadow Casting on WT_FrozenLake causing errors during world build due to size when shadow casting is not needed

Fix breakable rock texture settings

Fix breakable rock LOD settings

Add NoRVT material variation for final combined LOD

Added translatable strings for: Character customization options, achievement heading, search box, open world selection, alteration information, drop timers, solo talents and auto suggest settings button

Fixed fishing bench weight, increased to 20kg from 1kg

Allow localization of tacklebox inventory when within player inventory and attachment slot information

Update loading screen text to use translated string

Update paintings selection window to be translatable text

Update thumper UI progress bar text to be translatable

Fiber can not be placed in and grown in crop plots

Pass on LOD screensizes for various assets with low values

Add missing icons for newer items

Fixed several corpse BP setups causing problems with icon generation

Update settings for Generated sublevel LODs for Olympus

Removed caching on chat messages that was causing double line spacing to occur

Fixed caching issue for ammo count that was causing the value to be held for longer than it should

Fixed an error in the description for Titanium Plate

DYN_Tool: Update old cooked fish requirement to cooked fish chunks.

Update all fish spawn zones to ensure that arctic spawn zones are defined.

Add validation to fishing spawn zones to ensure each spawn zone is defined

Add flavor text to all fish food consumables

Add Shepherds Roll to Yes Chef achievement

Fixed issue where mount saddle camera could become attached to previous rider, making any other players that rode that mount have their view snapped to previous rider instead of mount

Removed some old debug logging when player equipment visibility changes (only affects development builds)

Removed debug logging used for death state camera bug

Fixed issue where Mount Tooltip interaction text was being clipped. Reorganised internal layout of UMG_InteractionPrompt in all widgets that referenced it

Fish inspect animation now stops correctly when switching off fishing rod and when changing lures

Fix a crash on clients when using a cupboard that has extra slots due to 'extra space' talents

Reduced movement easing when the fish is on the line so when the minigame is completed the fish should be at the players feet

Update Generated Level LOD tooling

Update Generated sublevel LOD assets for Olympus with revised settings for improved optimization, visuals and performance

Yet more checks around positioning loot bags on death so they don't end up underground

Fixed Melee Weapons, Firearms, and NPCs spawning their 'Hit' particle FX at the wrong angle.

Fixed bug with UMG_InteractionPrompt spamming log with errors when HitActor didn't have an InteractionComponent

Memory dependency cleanup of several UI elements, dev cheats, and deployables

Additional assets modified as part of dependency cleanup

Fixed River Plane that could be seen under a lake in L9, Yellow Quad, Olympus

Add more detail to the in game user issue submission popup

Remove SK Override Materials on some corpse BPs to fix issue with mesh switching

Add some missing content for corpse switches

Tag sentry elements in game user issue submission popup

Fixed initial ammo count showing broken text layout

Future Content