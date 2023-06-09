Icarus Week Seventy Nine Update | Galileo fixes and our next named update

Welcome to Week Seventy Nine.
Following on from the incredibly successful launch of Galileo last week, we’re following it up with a bunch of bug fixes and UI improvements that slipped through the cracks or were picked up on by players as they tested out the new features.
We also released our Interior Decorations DLC last week, a small package of mineral lamps and paintings for players who want to support our development and throw an extra few dollars our way.
Finally, we’ve got an update on the next named update and what to expect from that, along with progress on our first expansion New Frontiers.
Hop in and have a read.
Galileo Fixes
Following on from our Galileo update last week, we’re polishing up a few gameplay and UI bugs that slipped through the cracks or popped up as players checked out the new content.
- Fixed some achievements and their trigger conditions which weren’t firing correctly
- Enabled fishing in outposts
- Fixed the ammo display in the UI which was not displaying the correct amount
- Fixed some UI tooltips which were being cut off due to character constraints
- Improved the fish movement visualization
- Added more translations for Galileo and translated some missing UI texts
- Fixed up creature corpses showing fur when they shouldn’t
- Some fixes to buildings and deployables destructible meshes
Interior Decorations DLC
Last week we also released a small Interior Decorations DLC on Steam. This ended up being a day later than planned so this is a reminder for anyone who missed it the first time around.
If you like what we're doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2445280/Icarus_Interior_Decorations_Pack/
Hypatia
Now that Galileo is finished, we’re moving on to our next named update. This update is named ‘Hypatia' (hai · pay · shuh), after the ancient Alexandrian mathematician, astronomer and philosopher.
The core features of this update will be the integration of the classic Icarus missions into Open World, allowing players to travel across the permanent map while activating missions during their session. It will also include improvements to missions, including more interaction between prospectors and the station while on the planet, and a new world boss.
Like Galileo, Hypatia is a free update that will take several weeks to polish. Our regular weekly updates will continue in the meantime.
New Frontiers, our first major expansion DLC, is also progressing in leaps and bounds and we hope to share some sneak peeks soon. New Frontiers will feature new biomes, creatures and missions and will be paid DLC.
Changelog v1.3.1.112034
Fixed
- Fixed highlightable setup missing from beds
- Datavalidation for Highlightable
- Adding Unique Fishing Zones for Outpost Maps and adjusting fishspawnconfig data validaton
- Revert changes to Waterfall FX which caused puffs of water to shoot off screen sporadically
- Fix Strawberry LOD distances
- Fix Strawberry filenames
- Fix Strawberry Texture settings
- Implement Asset Validation for filename prefixes
- Aquarium VFX bubble tweaks area bubbles and setup
- Fixing timing for 3RD person reel Anim to sync up with 1ST and Rod anim
- Update fish and bestiary cheat to allow unlocking of every creature/fish at the same time
- Disable shadow casting on planet meshes in atmo controller, even though they're hidden, they still error out when building worlds
- Remove heightmap and generated level LODs as Outposts are too small for them to be used effectively and its wasting memory
- Add culling distance volumes to Outpost002, 003 and 005
- Add nav blocker volumes to exterior boundary areas of Outpost 002,003 and 005 to fix mission content thinking its a valid location
- Fix WaterRVT error on Outpost005 due to scale being 0,0,0
- Fix atmosphere controller on outpost002 by re-adding the actor
- Disable Shadow Casting on WT_FrozenLake causing errors during world build due to size when shadow casting is not needed
- Fix breakable rock texture settings
- Fix breakable rock LOD settings
- Add NoRVT material variation for final combined LOD
- Added translatable strings for: Character customization options, achievement heading, search box, open world selection, alteration information, drop timers, solo talents and auto suggest settings button
- Fixed fishing bench weight, increased to 20kg from 1kg
- Allow localization of tacklebox inventory when within player inventory and attachment slot information
- Update loading screen text to use translated string
- Update paintings selection window to be translatable text
- Update thumper UI progress bar text to be translatable
- Fiber can not be placed in and grown in crop plots
- Pass on LOD screensizes for various assets with low values
- Add missing icons for newer items
- Fixed several corpse BP setups causing problems with icon generation
- Update settings for Generated sublevel LODs for Olympus
- Removed caching on chat messages that was causing double line spacing to occur
- Fixed caching issue for ammo count that was causing the value to be held for longer than it should
- Fixed an error in the description for Titanium Plate
- DYN_Tool: Update old cooked fish requirement to cooked fish chunks.
- Update all fish spawn zones to ensure that arctic spawn zones are defined.
- Add validation to fishing spawn zones to ensure each spawn zone is defined
- Add flavor text to all fish food consumables
- Add Shepherds Roll to Yes Chef achievement
- Fixed issue where mount saddle camera could become attached to previous rider, making any other players that rode that mount have their view snapped to previous rider instead of mount
- Removed some old debug logging when player equipment visibility changes (only affects development builds)
- Removed debug logging used for death state camera bug
- Fixed issue where Mount Tooltip interaction text was being clipped. Reorganised internal layout of UMG_InteractionPrompt in all widgets that referenced it
- Fish inspect animation now stops correctly when switching off fishing rod and when changing lures
- Fix a crash on clients when using a cupboard that has extra slots due to 'extra space' talents
- Reduced movement easing when the fish is on the line so when the minigame is completed the fish should be at the players feet
- Update Generated Level LOD tooling
- Update Generated sublevel LOD assets for Olympus with revised settings for improved optimization, visuals and performance
- Yet more checks around positioning loot bags on death so they don't end up underground
- Fixed Melee Weapons, Firearms, and NPCs spawning their 'Hit' particle FX at the wrong angle.
- Fixed bug with UMG_InteractionPrompt spamming log with errors when HitActor didn't have an InteractionComponent
- Memory dependency cleanup of several UI elements, dev cheats, and deployables
- Additional assets modified as part of dependency cleanup
- Fixed River Plane that could be seen under a lake in L9, Yellow Quad, Olympus
- Add more detail to the in game user issue submission popup
- Remove SK Override Materials on some corpse BPs to fix issue with mesh switching
- Add some missing content for corpse switches
- Tag sentry elements in game user issue submission popup
- Fixed initial ammo count showing broken text layout
Future Content
- Move DM checker tooling onto separate function so its not attempted to be run in a normal game
- Added SM_BLD_Wall_Door_DBL_Wood_INT_L, AO Masks & Set Up Materials for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Fixed Collision and Seam Issues in Arctic and Grasslands prefab caves where players could get blocked by Macro Cliffs, Blue Quad and Green Quad, Prometheus
- Concrete BLD rework - added SMs, materials, mask textures for roof pieces
- Update open world selection UI to reference the DLC datatable for name and URL of DLCs, and created entry for Prometheus Open World description text in the relevant string table
- Update mission map selection UI to reference the DLC datatable for name and URL of DLCs
- Concrete BLD rework - added SM + DM support meshes for all pieces
- Submitting in progress developer assets
- Concrete BLD rework - added DM meshes for beams, material for fractured surfaces
- Added SM_BLD_Wall_Door_DBL_Wood_INT_R, SM_BLD_Wall_Half_Wood_INT, AO Masks & Set Up Materials for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Fixed Caveworms Spawning in Walls in Alien Fossil Cave and Fixed Collision and Seam Issues in Grasslands prefab caves where players could get blocked by Macro Cliffs, Green Quad, Prometheus
- Added more controls to MeshMask Function to be able to control dirt, edge color and metallic
- added textures and mesh segments for LavaHunter fissure VFX
- Lava Hunter Fissure Attack Material
- LavaHunter fissure VFX - rotated meshes to face +X
- Removing DFL and adding material to Fissure Splines
- scaled up mesh segments 2x for LavaHunter fissure VFX
- LavaHunter fissure VFX - splitting longer segments in half for better spline behavior
- Added SM_BLD_Wall_Windowframe_Wood_INT, SM_BLD_Wall_Win_DBL_Wood_INT_L, AO Masks & Set Up Materials for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Added new Cave Entrance BP's to manual caves and validated them across all quads, prometheus
- Moved cliff actor sticking through the back of a prefab cave in O7, Green Quad, Styx
- Adding Recipes for Armor Piercing Ammo (Feature Locked out)
- Adding Platinum Sheath and Titanium Plate items, talents, recipes etc (Feature Locked out)
- Adding Hypatia Feature Level to lock out Hypatia Content
- Concrete BLD rework - fixed naming on some DMs, added APEX meshes for all pieces
- Added several wall pieces for Iron Buildable rework
- SM_BLD_Wall_Win_DBL_Wood_INT_L Updated, Added SM_BLD_Wall_Win_DBL_Wood_INT_R, AO Masks & Set Up Materials for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Tweaks to Parallax Occlusion and Firssure texture setup
- Updated open world card description for PROM
- Added Cave Volume and Cave Entrance BP to Prom Story 2 Cave, Green Quad, Prometheus and Fixed Cliff Actor Inside Prefab Cave, Red Quad, Olympus
- Added a simple Dev-Only AI Target Dummy. Lava hunter now attacks for hostile Actors instead of just hostile Pawns
- Added DM_BLD_Wall_Win_DBL_Wood_INT_L, Added SM_BLD_Ramp_Half_Wood_INT, AO Masks & Set Up Materials for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Added prototype for backpack info widget, dev locked
- Adding in initial implementation for Bone Armor, base Items static setup and Armor setup, needs recipe and Icons + Descriptions and Design pass, part 2 coming with First person mesh and Pack Mesh for D_Meshable
- Adding the Skeletal Meshes for the Bone Armor Implementation
- LavaHunter Fissure VFX - texture fixes and polish to make the smaller segments tile correctly
- Disabled triplanar, adjusted tiling of secondary normal map on SW cliffs
- Fixed Collision Geo for SM_BLD_Floor_Wood_INT, SM_BLD_Floor_Half_Wood_INT, SM_BLD_Floor_Quarter_Wood_INT & SM_BLD_Floor_Trapdoor_Wood_INT for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Stone BLD rework - added apex mesh for RoofPeak_CapEnd
- Update encumberance UI to show backpack slots and show orange when nearing full
- Gave turret a rotation rate (so it doesn't snap to targets) and an aim tolerance setup so it doesn't fire if its aim is too far off
- Gave turret concept of inventory, ammo and consuming ammo on fire
- Setup Turret AI Relationship data and interface
- Fixed Turret meshable and deployable setup data
- Add Jade Caveworm material variant mesh
- Fixed issue with breakable rocks falling into node mesh temporarily by adding a box collider in centre of node, pending reimport of better collision geo. Tweaked timing of montage notifies for sledgehammer
- Fixed Collision Geo for SM_BLD_Wall_Door_DBL_Wood_INT_R, SM_BLD_Wall_Door_DBL_Wood_INT_L, SM_BLD_Wall_Solid_Wood_INT & SM_BLD_Ramp_Wood_INT for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Wood BLD rework - added APEX meshes for floors, ramps, roofs
- Fixed issue where player was incorrectly getting prompt to drink water through terrain (especially noticible in swamp biome)
- Added tracked stats for completing dynamic missions on different maps
- Fixed slot text being removed from encumberance bar
- Added icon to encumberance bar slot indicator
