Patch v1.04

First of two patches today, as the cart was causing real issues for people.

Mine Cart

The mine cart is now substantially more stable. It auto-corrects to flat when the cart pitches back too high. Collision response has been substantially improved. There should be no further level breakouts, or cart sticking into the ground.

Some few places remain where it is possible to clip the camera outside the tunnel mesh if you are extremely close to the wall. The trade-off to fix this is either very straight boring tunnels or much more expensive collision meshing. I will wait to see if this causes further issue.

General Game Fixes

Look control inversion now aligns with the rest of the game when forging.

Additional prompts added to assembly bench.

Next patch in 12 hours. Keep the furnace running.