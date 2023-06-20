 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magi's Dream update for 20 June 2023

Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 11429670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Released!

Magi's Dream is finally up on Steam! It's been both a fun and difficult journey for me, especially since this is my first ever game. I hope everyone enjoys it! Also a big thank you to all supporters and wishlisters!

  • Asura
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link