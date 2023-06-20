Released!
Magi's Dream is finally up on Steam! It's been both a fun and difficult journey for me, especially since this is my first ever game. I hope everyone enjoys it! Also a big thank you to all supporters and wishlisters!
- Asura
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Magi's Dream is finally up on Steam! It's been both a fun and difficult journey for me, especially since this is my first ever game. I hope everyone enjoys it! Also a big thank you to all supporters and wishlisters!