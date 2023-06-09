Weekly Update #4

Change:
- Guard have been removed and replaced by units having HP. HP can be reduced by enemy damage, and damage that exceeds HP will become morale damage
- Changed Guardsperson synergy effect
- Nerfed Merchant synergy effect
Effect Change:
- [Battlefield Supervisor] is changed to: [Act: Increase this unit's HP by 6 temporarily]
- [Guerrilla Ranger] is changed to: [Stand By: Increase this unit's HP by 2 temporarily]
- [Red-Haired Jennie] is changed to: [While supporting, increase this unit's HP by 2 temporarily]
- [Steadfast Guardsman] is changed to: [This unit gains 2 additional HP bonus]
- [Inattentive Guardsman] is changed to: [Act: Increase this unit's HP by 2 temporarily]
- [Guard Captain] is changed to: [Whenever this unit's HP is increased, increase this unit's ATK by 2 temporarily]
- [Aquamancer] is changed to: [Act: Increase this unit's HP by 4 temporarily, and flip a random ally face up]
- [Jungle Latern Bearer] is changed to: [At start of battle, increase this unit's HP by 6 temporarily]
- [Scout] is changed to: [Whenever an ally is Trained, increase this unit's HP by 3 temporarily]
- [Legendary Blacksmith] is changed to: [Act: double this unit's HP temporarily]
- [Nature Alchemist] is changed to: [Act: Increase this unit's HP by 12 temporarily]
- [The Lady] is changed to: [At start of battle, increase this unit's HP by the value equal to the lost Morale]
- [Baron] is changed to: [Act: Increase this unit's HP by 10 temporarily]
- [Bookworm] is changed to: [Roll 4: Increase the ATK of all allies on the same row by 1 permanently, if this unit has Stand By, increase by 3 instead]
- [Hercules] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting an Stand By unit, increase this unit's ATK by 7 permanently]
- [Nightmare Circle Drawer] is changed to: [Roll 8: Increase a random ally's HP by 1 permanently]
- [Sheep Harpist] is changed to: [At start of battle, increase all allies's ATK by 1 temporarily]
- [Plagueborne Anopheles] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, increase this unit's HP by 1 permanently]
- [Joyful Drummer] is changed to: [While supporting, this unit will increase the supported unit's HP by 2 temporarily]
- [Nightmare Matron] is changed to: [At end of turn, Heal this unit to full HP]
