鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 9 June 2023

Add some menu options Xbox controller support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Add the Xbox button binding on the start interface

  2. Add setting interface Xbox button binding

  3. Add menu interface Xbox button binding

Next step

  1. Fix the resolution interface bug

  2. Fix the interface selection character movement bug

