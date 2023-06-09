June 9 V0.3.4 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】

Fixed the problem of being unable to fight after entering Cangwu Abyss

Fixed the problem that Cangwu Abyss could not settle

Fixed an issue where disciples selected by the Tower of Demons could not be replaced after being expelled or dying

Fixed an error in the probability calculation of the star game workshop

Fixed an issue where the skill "Too White Sword Style" can only be released once

Fixed an issue in Fairy Tower mode where disciples could not draw skills for a period of time after receiving damage