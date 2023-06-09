 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 9 June 2023

June 9 V0.3.4 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11429505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Bug Fix 】

  1. Fixed the problem of being unable to fight after entering Cangwu Abyss

  2. Fixed the problem that Cangwu Abyss could not settle

  3. Fixed an issue where disciples selected by the Tower of Demons could not be replaced after being expelled or dying

  4. Fixed an error in the probability calculation of the star game workshop

  5. Fixed an issue where the skill "Too White Sword Style" can only be released once

  6. Fixed an issue in Fairy Tower mode where disciples could not draw skills for a period of time after receiving damage

  7. Fixed the problem of heavy soul destruction without damage in "Canglan Battle Strategy"

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963041 Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link