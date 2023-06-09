June 9 V0.3.4 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】
Fixed the problem of being unable to fight after entering Cangwu Abyss
Fixed the problem that Cangwu Abyss could not settle
Fixed an issue where disciples selected by the Tower of Demons could not be replaced after being expelled or dying
Fixed an error in the probability calculation of the star game workshop
Fixed an issue where the skill "Too White Sword Style" can only be released once
Fixed an issue in Fairy Tower mode where disciples could not draw skills for a period of time after receiving damage
Fixed the problem of heavy soul destruction without damage in "Canglan Battle Strategy"
