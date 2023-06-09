 Skip to content

Just a SHMUP? update for 9 June 2023

About this update

Build 11429488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the tutorial, to give more information on the gameplay.
The game is now in a more accessible version, I listened to the reviews of the players.
Good game and thank you for your support!

