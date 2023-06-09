 Skip to content

D-World Gate update for 9 June 2023

Ver 5.0 Update

One new character is added.
The effect of the "lucky" attribute on items with high rarity decreases progressively.
Difficulty 3 In the snow, the accumulation of cold will cause itself to be in an additional [frozen] state for 1-2 seconds.
Added BOSS death sound.
In double BOSS difficulty, it is impossible to beat only one BOSS.
The purchase price of the "Collector" class has been changed to 0 and the ability to acquire gold has been increased.
The "Maid" profession's health boost has been changed to a lucky boost.
The "Harvester" profession has increased its pick range to 36% and gold gain to 6%.
Some "hidden classes" have improved effects.
Reduced Box Monster's initial health.

