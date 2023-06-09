 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 9 June 2023

v.1.2.0 Build Notes

The Hopebringer update for 9 June 2023

v.1.2.0 Build Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new Protection (Cleric) skill: Stone Skin. This is a PBAoE which will give a temporary defense boost to nearby allies. The defensive boost will increase based on skill rank in Stone Skin, with a smaller bonus for each rank in Protection. And the radius will also increase for each rank of Protection you have trained.
  • Added new status effects to leg slice, vulnerable, and off balance, to make it easier to denote when an opening is available, or a debuff is active.
  • Locked Gates now display a locked symbol when they are locked, to make it easier to tell that it can be opened elsewhere.
  • Grounding improvements in the Retrieve the Artifact scenario.

