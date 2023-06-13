Pirates Outlaws V2.30 Patch Notes

Add the Ukrainian language.
Fixed bug:
- When "Weakening of Souls", "Rotten Bananas" and "Undead Killer" are removed, the random attack card is not immediately added under the effect of "Message Bottle".
- Items of Caravan can be purchased multiple times at Arena.
- Abnormal UI interactions.
- When Fortune Teller uses "The Tower" without "The Fool" in hand, only gets 8 points of armor in the next round.
- ”Arquebus" appears in the market of Skulls Island.
- Localization improvements.
- Fix other known issues.
Changed files in this update