Pirates Outlaws update for 13 June 2023

Pirates Outlaws V2.30 Patch Notes

Build 11429299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Add the Ukrainian language.

Fixed bug:

  1. When "Weakening of Souls", "Rotten Bananas" and "Undead Killer" are removed, the random attack card is not immediately added under the effect of "Message Bottle".
  2. Items of Caravan can be purchased multiple times at Arena.
  3. Abnormal UI interactions.
  4. When Fortune Teller uses "The Tower" without "The Fool" in hand, only gets 8 points of armor in the next round.
  5. ”Arquebus" appears in the market of Skulls Island.
  6. Localization improvements.
  7. Fix other known issues.

